The reinforcements that Ricardo Pelaez has already had for Chivas in the Clausura 2023: Chicot Calderón will be sold

Well they say it wasn’t there and that’s what happens with Chivas de Guadalajara Now that Fernando Hierro has begun his tenure as sporting director The selection of Veljko Paunović to lead the fates of the coaching staff was only a few days later After getting their first reinforcements with Daniel Rios and Victor Guzman at Clausura 2023.

Some recent reports revealed that Ricardo Pelaez had already been tied up the following campaign before Amaury Vergara sacked him On October 11, with which he intended to support a team that, under the orders of the Serbian coach, had reached a level A process that has not been seen with any of the former strategists in the recent past, despite the fact that they are still in pre-season.

Reinforcements tied up by Ricardo Pelaez

According to information from journalist Jesus Hernandez, Pelaez Linares had already secured the signing of Pachuca midfielder Luis Chavez, Who was one of the brightest players in the Mexican national team in the last World Cup? Although before Qatar 2022 he had already received permission from Malek Chivas to spend what Touzos wanted.

Imago 7

Another player on the captain’s radar was Eduardo Aguirre, who wanted Guadalajara until a few months ago, did not rule out that Christian Calderon He was in transport so he could change the atmosphere heading towards him Torreón, because he was one of the players who committed the most indiscipline during Peláez’s management.

Imago 7

reconnaissance Would you have preferred these reinforcements with Ricardo Pelaez? Would you have preferred these reinforcements with Ricardo Pelaez? No, I prefer what Hierro did 634 people have already voted

Another reinforcement would have been Victor El Toro Guzman, defender of the Zulus de TijuanaWho has important expectations for the future and his goal was to strengthen the central defense, which faced many problems in previous seasons. However, all of this collapsed when former striker El Rebaño left and shortly after the arrival of Fernando Hierro, Which has now complied with an analysis where perhaps the present is far from what Ricardo Pelaez would have done.

Jammedia

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!