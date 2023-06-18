The Peruvian Navy’s Unión cruise ship around the world: What does the ship look like inside? | door | Navy | Maritime School | Peruvian crew photos | gear

The crew consists of 249 sailors. Among them, 100 students are in the third year. / George Sardan

Lieutenant Commander and Sailing Ceremonies Officer Hernán Ponce explained to commerce That this ship was built in the industrial service area Peruvian Navy In Callao between 2012 and the 2016. “This is the desire of the country from the beginning Twentieth centurybut it has not been achieved due to different national conditions“, pointed out.

a trip

his boat 115 metersWeight 3200 tons And the ability to 255 people. Captain Pons noted that “This is the largest ship in the world, but not because of its dimensions, but because of the quality of the people who make up its crew, who give life, personality and identity to all the pieces of iron.The crew of this flight consisted of 249 navigators. who are they, 100 They are students in their third year of teaching and 149 They are official members of the NavyFrom the Commander-in-Chief to the last sailor.

149 Official Navy personnel travel on the ship. / George Sardan

Although the ship maintains a military hierarchy, the work of the four areas (logistics, engineering, operations, and maneuvers) is collaborative. he Lieutenant Captain State that the purpose of the trip is Training students of the Naval Academy to be the sailors of the future. “It is a platform for cadets to develop the practical part of their studies and to consolidate the knowledge they have acquired in the classroom.‘ he pointed out.

The trip is divided into two stages. in the first place, 100 students take a semester on board the ship for about 6 months until their arrival in Italy They flew back to Peru for their final year of schooling. then, The next promotion takes a ride to board the ship And with them the journey ends.

Although the ship maintains a military hierarchy, the work of the four areas (logistics, engineering, operations, and maneuvers) is collaborative. / George Sardan

Importance

from Amazon Frigate BAP in the year 1856, the country never circumnavigated the globe again, so the Navy considers this to be a historical fact. “Peru’s motto is: “Resolute and Happy for Union”, this was the main inspiration for the ship’s name. We wanted to do this trip in 2021 as a bicentennial tribute. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible due to the pandemic, but now it’s a realitysaid Captain Pons.

A distinctive feature of the BAP Confederation is that it does not have a hydraulic system, but keeps afloat thanks to the human factor, helping the cadets to develop their full potential.

Pons noted that in all ports there will be a highly charged program of activities that seeks to promote maritime awareness, tourism and the exportable offer of Peru to the world.

Sailing Protocol Section Officer Hernán Ponce is one of the lieutenant commanders. / George Sardan

How is the ship inside?

This newspaper toured the ship. In the first case, the protocol room was monitored, where receptions take place after arriving at each port. Sergio Horotener, Senior Lieutenant and Chief of Operations AreaThey explained that they receive Peruvian ambassadors and military authorities in this space. The area contains memorabilia, souvenirs from other countries, and religious images.

Further down is the officers’ dining room and entertainment area where they can watch TV, read a book, have a coffee or chat.

Recreational area for officers at BAP Union. / George Sardan

In the same way, the cadets have their own dining room that also serves as a classroom. Also a kitchen and pantry. Captain Horruitiner stated that “They themselves take on the roles of cooking and cleaning. We organize them and they alternate constantlyOn the side is a chapel where the priest provides spiritual support during the journey.

Inside the ship there is a chapel and a priest. / George Sardan

ship has 255 beds distributed in 90 rooms, each with one, two, or four beds; As well as a closet and a bathroom.

BAP Union bedroom with two beds, closet and bathroom. / George Sardan

The next space is “Casa Peru”, this place serves as a display area where many Peruvian export products are displayed such as maca, corn and others. “We have created this area to share our culture every time we come to Port. Through negotiations with the embassy of each country, foreigners and Peruvians can visit us“, Certain Horruitiner.

Exhibition area where Peruvian products are displayed. / George Sardan

Finally, the command bridge is noted, where all operations and the navigation cycle are performed. It has an integrated communication and control system that allows ship steering and electricity distribution.

BAP Consortium Command Bridge. / George Sardan

stations

Tahiti Island in French Polynesia: July 13, 2023.

Guam, an island in the western Pacific Ocean that belongs to the United States: August 16, 2023.

Tokyo, Japan: August 30, 2023.

Busan, South Korea: September 10, 2023.

Singapore: October 9, 2023.

Mumbai, India: November 1, 2023.

Suez Canal: November 27, 2023.

Alexandria, Egypt: November 30, 2023.

Port of Civitavecchia, Italy: December 12, 2023.

Spezia, Italy: December 19, 2023.

Piero, Greece: December 30, 2023.

Toulon, France: January 12, 2024.

Malaga, Spain: January 21, 2024.

Tangier Med, Morocco: January 26, 2024.

Cadiz, Spain: January 31, 2024.

Baltimore, United States: March 2, 2024.

Miami: March 13, 2024.

Kingston, Jamaica: March 25, 2024.

Curaçao, The Netherlands: April 3, 2024.

Panama Canal: April 11, 2024.

Balboa, Panama: April 13, 2024.

Callao Port: April 22, 2024.

expectations

The cadets are very excited about this trip. “We have been working hard since January this year. Sailing around the circumnavigation meant a lot not only to the Navy, but to Peru. Let’s spread our culture to many parts of the worldAndrea Perez said. His partner, Riccardo Tello, also expressed that this is a great opportunity to learn about other facts and learn how to become a sailor.

The cadets are very excited about this trip. / George Sardan

The trip will be broadcasted on the social networks of Peruvian Navy and the Peruvian Naval School. “We want to create content so everyone can join us on this commute‘ reported the crew.