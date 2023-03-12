Alert in Peru due to the passage of Hurricane Yaku, which caused heavy rains in several areas

(CNN Spanish) – Peruvian President Dina Boulwart traveled on Saturday with a delegation consisting of several ministers to Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque and La Libertad, which are among the regions hardest hit by heavy rains in recent days due to the passage of the hurricane. Yako.

During her visit to these regions, the President provided humanitarian aid and made herself available to the regional authorities for basic needs.

“We will continue to apply what the local and regional authorities require of us, and we will be immediately ready to come, not only to deliver, but also to travel to see the problem on the spot,” Boulwart added.

Defense Minister Jorge Chavez said that the heavy rains already left by Hurricane Yaku in the northern part of the country will add to those expected in the regions in the south as well as in the capital, Lima.

“Hurricane Yaco, which is located in the northern part, is decreasing and this will increase rainfall in Lima, which may increase the flow of the Rimac, Lorraine and Chilon rivers.”

Peru has been going through its rainy season since September 2022, and according to a report published on Friday by the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) and the National Center for Emergency Operations (COEN), 58 people have died, 57 have been injured and eight are missing. In addition, 8,222 victims and 33,000 affected have been reported so far.