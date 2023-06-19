Tamaulipas: These were the fantastic beast chariots that were secured for the Federation (photos)

The FGR team declared that the vehicles were armored vehicles and were destroyed

A total of 14 vehicles with hand shields They were caught in various encounters in Tamaulipas. The General Prosecutor’s Office (FGR) announced, through the Prosecutor’s Office Specialized Regional Oversight (FECOR).

The agency said it adhered to the Destination Crime Assets and Targets program that establishes Destroying objects that are tools of crime.

At the event, held at FGR’s facilities located in Reynosa, and related to 12 files, the “monster cars” were destroyed.

It was alleged that these vehicles were used by people belonging to criminal groups.

In the development of the proceedings, the presence of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF), which coordinated the identification event and carried out the procedures, as well as the authorities of the 8th Military District of the state, official experts and personnel from the interior. The supervisory body of the FGR, which verifies that the action has been carried out in accordance with the terms of the applicable regulation.

The FGR team highlighted work and coordination with the Secretary of National Defense, who secured and made available the units.