Follow the new year around the world

(CNN) – Look beyond your country. Not everyone starts The new year like you

The Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati were the first to fly by in the new year, when it was just 5 a.m. on December 31 on the east coast of the United States. New Zealand was next, an hour later.

Samoa is always the first country to celebrate the New Year. American Samoa, its neighbor 162 kilometers (101 miles) away, has to enviously watch and wait a full day.

There are 39 different local times in use, including two times that are more than 12 hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), meaning that it takes the entire world 26 hours to enter the new year.

So if you really love to party, the following list will get you in the spirit again and again.

This is when the New Year will arrive in different parts of the world, relative to US East Coast Time.

Saturday, December 31, 2022

5:00 a.m. ET Samoa, Tonga and Christmas Island / Kiribati

5:15 A.M. Chatham Islands / New Zealand

06:00 New Zealand (with a few exceptions) and five other places/islands

7:00 am A small region of Russia and seven other places

08:00 much of Australia and seven more (including Melbourne and Sydney)

08:30 A.M. A small region in Australia (including Adelaide)

9 o’clock A.M. Queensland/Australia and six more (including Brisbane)

09:30 A.M. Northern Territory/Australia (including Alice Springs)

10:00 a.m. Japan, South Korea and four other countries

10:15 a.m A.M. Western Australia / Australia

11:00 am China, the Philippines and 10 others

midday Lots of Indonesia, Thailand and seven other countries

12:30 pm Myanmar and Cocos Islands

1:00 evening Bangladesh and six others

1:15 p.m Nepal

1:30 p.m. India and Sri Lanka

02:00. Pakistan and eight others

2:30 p.m Afghanistan

3 o’clock Azerbaijan and eight others

3:30 evening Iran

4:00 pm. Moscow/Russia, +22 more

5:00 pm Greece and 31 other countries (including Egypt, South Africa and Romania)

6:00 p.m Germany and 45 other countries (including Algeria, Italy, Belgium and France)

7:00 pm. United Kingdom and 24 other countries (including Portugal and Iceland)

20:00 Cape Verde and two others

9:00 pm Regions of Brazil and South Georgia/Sandwich Islands

10:00 pm Most of Brazil, Argentina and nine other countries

10:30 pm Newfoundland and Labrador / Canada

11:00 p.m some regions of Canada, and more than 28 other countries

Sunday, January 1, 2023

midnight United States (East Coast) and Cuba

1:00 am USA (middle), Mexico and nine other countries

2:00 USA (Mountainous) and two more

3:00 am. USA (Pacific) and four others

04:00. Regions of the USA (Alaska) and French Polynesia

4:30 a.m Marquesas Islands / French Polynesia

05:00. USA (Hawaii) and two more

06:00 American Samoa and two others

7:00 am Many small, outlying United States islands (Unincorporated US Pacific Territories)