Ukraine claims to have killed hundreds of Russian soldiers in a single attack

Phyllis Ward January 2, 2023 3 min read
  • Elsa Mishman and Sam Hancock
  • BBC News

image source, Telegram: Horevica/ZSU StratCom

explained,

The Ukrainian military released a video apparently showing the site of the attack

Ukraine claims to have killed 400 Russian soldiers in a missile attack in the occupied Donetsk region.

The missile hit a building in the city of Makievka, where Russian forces are believed to be stationed.

Russian officials questioned this number, and admitted that only 63 of their soldiers were killed in the blast. None of these numbers have been verified.

Daniil Bezunov, a senior Moscow-backed official in the occupied Donetsk region, said the missile hit Makevka two minutes after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

