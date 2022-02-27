February 27, 2022

Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin that NATO is becoming ‘more united’ after the invasion of Ukraine

Phyllis Ward

Washington President of the United States, Joe Bidenconfirmed on Saturday that NATO More “unified” in asserting that the Russian president, Russian President Vladimir PutinYou made the mistake of invading UkraineAmid the escalation of clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

“My goal from the start was to make sure that I kept NATO and European Union In tune,” Biden said in an interview on Brian Tyler Cohen’s radio show.

NATO is not only more united, look at what is happening with respect to Finland, look at what is happening with respect to Sweden (…) I mean that (Putin) produces the exact opposite effect of what he was looking forReferring to indications of these two countries, which are not coalition partners, the president said that they could consider joining after threats from Moscow.

In his opinion, Putin believed that he “could split NATO, create a big hole through which he could pass” and “it didn’t happen.”

Therefore, he stressed that the key is to continue international coordination in the face of the Russian military attack on Ukraine, which began last Thursday.

“We must remain aligned with the rest of our allies,” he stressed.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced Saturday the approval of an additional $350 million in new military assistance to Ukraine to help Kiev deal with the Russian invasion.

For its part, the Russian army announced in Moscow that it had received orders to launch an offensive in all directions in Ukraine in order to take full control of the country as soon as possible.

While the Ukrainian army is trying to resist and capture the capital, Kiev, where the president is still Volodymyr Zelenskywhich continue to encourage resistance to invaders.

