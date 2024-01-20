The National Institute of Agricultural Sciences bets on the academic training of its workers

Mayabiki: Security, trust, fluidity and mastery of the subject are the features that distinguished the defense of the thesis of the researcher of the National Institute of Agricultural Sciences (INCA), Osmil Rodríguez González in choosing the scientific degree for the Doctor of Agricultural Sciences.

The study, entitled: “Using the DSSAT model to suggest alternatives for planting dates and water management for cv P-7928 maize,” allows estimating the productivity of this grass variety under various water and climatic conditions that help adapt to climate change. .

These research results made it possible to develop a management proposal, which became a valuable tool to support the need to reduce the time, efforts and resources needed in agricultural management.

Climate change poses challenges to agri-food systems in Latin America and the Caribbean, hence the global need to increase cereal production to contribute to food security and meet the growing needs of people.

In this purpose, producers play an essential role, committed to the search for higher agricultural yields through the inevitable connection with science.

The acquisition of the scientific degree of Doctor of Science by Osmel Rodríguez González, adds to the long list of postgraduate training at INCA, in order to strengthen the professional work of the institution.