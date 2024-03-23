The moon is moving away from the Earth

Why does the moon leave us? Contrary to what happens in the science fiction movie “Moonfall” (2022), our moon was formed billions of years ago when a planetary object called “Tea” collided with the Earth (which constitutes the hypothesis of a major collision with a protoplanet in the solar system), moving away from us, causing It makes the days increasingly longer and the years fewer because of this ever-changing dynamic between the Earth and the Moon. There is no way to turn back this clock.

Goodbye, moon, goodbye

The Moon, which is about four times smaller than the Earth, appears to be stationary in our sky, but the truth is that it has been in a constant state of flux ever since. This is because the Earth and the Moon “separate.” The newborn moon was about 16 times closer to Earth than it is today. As it cooled, the moon receded thousands of miles away. Every day, the moon moves a little further away from us.

For more than 50 years, scientists have been measuring exactly this distance. The Moon's orbit increases and moves away from us at a rate of 4 cm per year (specifically 3.78 cm per year).

