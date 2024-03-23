March 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The moon is moving away from the Earth

The moon is moving away from the Earth

Roger Rehbein March 23, 2024 2 min read
When the moon is in front of the sun, we see the full moon, and when it is between the Earth and the sun, it is a new moon and invisible to us.
Mid-Journey / Sarah Romero

Why does the moon leave us? Contrary to what happens in the science fiction movie “Moonfall” (2022), our moon was formed billions of years ago when a planetary object called “Tea” collided with the Earth (which constitutes the hypothesis of a major collision with a protoplanet in the solar system), moving away from us, causing It makes the days increasingly longer and the years fewer because of this ever-changing dynamic between the Earth and the Moon. There is no way to turn back this clock.

by: so interesting

Goodbye, moon, goodbye

The Moon, which is about four times smaller than the Earth, appears to be stationary in our sky, but the truth is that it has been in a constant state of flux ever since. This is because the Earth and the Moon “separate.” The newborn moon was about 16 times closer to Earth than it is today. As it cooled, the moon receded thousands of miles away. Every day, the moon moves a little further away from us.

For more than 50 years, scientists have been measuring exactly this distance. The Moon's orbit increases and moves away from us at a rate of 4 cm per year (specifically 3.78 cm per year).

You can read the full memo at so interesting

See also  WhatsApp will stop working on these mobile phones from November

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

NASA's radar found a reserve of 600 thousand million liters of water near the North Pole of the Moon

March 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

All about the first restaurant to be installed in space and to receive Michelin stars

March 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Science has the answer to why birds fly in a V-shape

March 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Argentina vs El Salvador | Without Leo Messi, the Argentine national team is experiencing an unprecedented moment in the United States

March 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

More than 440,000 Starbucks Christmas cups have been recalled due to burn and cut risks

March 23, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The moon is moving away from the Earth

March 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Six Cubans arrested after protesting in San Andres, Holguin

March 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward