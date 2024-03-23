NASA's radar found a reserve of 600 thousand million liters of water near the North Pole of the Moon

NASA radar found a reserve of 600 thousand million liters of water near the North Pole of the Moon (NASA)

NASA scientists they found Ice deposits Near the North Pole moon with 600 million metric tons of water.

he NASA Mini SARa lightweight synthetic aperture radar was found, more than 40 small holes With water ice. The size of the holes ranges between… 2 and 15 kilometers in diameter.

Move radar on board Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft India.

Experts estimate that there could be at least 600 million metric tons of water ice.

Mini-SAR captured images of several permanently shadowed regions located at both poles of the Moon.

“These dark regions are very cold, and it has been hypothesized that there are large amounts of volatile materials here, including water ice. The main scientific goal of the Mini-SAR experiment is Map and description of existing depositsNASA said in a statement.

He said: “The image resulting from multiple measurements and data generated by instruments on lunar missions indicate that the creation, migration, deposition and retention of water occurs on the Moon.” Paul SpudisPrincipal investigator of the Mini-SAR experiment on the Moon and the Houston Planetary Institute.

NASA's Mini-SAR, a lightweight synthetic aperture radar, found more than 40 small craters with water ice. The size of the craters ranges between 2 and 15 kilometers in diameter (NASA)

“New discoveries show that the Moon is a planet Scientific, exploratory and operational destination “More interesting and attractive than people previously thought,” he added.

“After analyzing the data, our scientific team identified a strong indication of the presence of water ice. A discovery that would give future missions a new target for further exploration and exploitation“, pointed out Jason CrossanMini-RF program manager at NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate in Washington.

The results of Mini-SAR were published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

According to a statement by the US government agency responsible for the civil space program, “The results are consistent with recent findings by other NASA instruments and add to the growing scientific understanding of the multiple forms of water found on the Moon.”

“The agency’s Lunar Mineralogy Mapper detected water molecules in the Moon’s polar regions, while NASA’s Lunar Crater Observation and Observation Satellite, or LCROSS, detected water vapor,” the statement concludes.