All about the first restaurant to be installed in space and to receive Michelin stars

It sounds like science fiction or a crazy idea, but no, technological progress is expanding at breakneck speed, and with this, different developments are announced daily that may seem funny. The fact is that this week, a two-Michelin-starred chef and a space services company publicly revealed their plans to create a restaurant in space, so that diners can have a unique, different and exclusive experience.

It is no longer enough to have luxury restaurants on earth, so the perspective is to raise the bar. That's the idea expressed by Rasmus Munk, a chef from Copenhagen, Denmark, who has won Michelin recognition for his food enterprise Alchemist. In collaboration with SpaceVIP, they have teamed up to offer an amusement ride at an altitude of 100,000 kilometers above sea level.

As stated on his Instagram account, Rasmus is very excited about this project that will undoubtedly innovate the way we eat from now on. The first tests are estimated to begin in April 2024, and in 2025 the first official flight will be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

A commercial airliner usually travels at an altitude estimated at between 31,000 and 42,000 km, but with this advance people will be much higher than conventional aircraft. From aboard the Neptune ship, diners will witness earthly wonders while sampling an alien menu. In total, the trip will take six hours.

