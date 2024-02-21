February 21, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Pokémon Presents may have leaked its first trailer, and it would be a dream come true

Pokémon Presents may have leaked its first trailer, and it would be a dream come true

Roger Rehbein February 21, 2024 2 min read

The Pokémon Presents announcement hides details that point to a possible announcement. Are 'those' remakes coming to Nintendo Switch?

The Pokémon Company announced today Pokemon gifts Which will be broadcast on the occasion of next Pokemon Day February 27. The company revealed the first details of this event, but it may have revealed the announcement of one of its games by mistake. It seems that after many years New edition of Pokemon gold and silver To switch It could be a reality.

The main clue was left out by the announcement of the presentation itself. Through its official YouTube channels, the company He posted a short clip revealing the date and time of the impending Pokémon Presents. Nothing would be out of the ordinary if it were not for the aforementioned video description to appear when you refer to the aforementioned video description Related to the game Pokemon gold and silver.

It could be a mistake. When you post this type of content, YouTube allows you to customize a game for it to make it easier to locate when searching for videos in its search engine. It would make sense if the company linked this video to Pokemon red and blueon condition Pokémon Day celebrates the launch of the first generation games. In fact, the song playing in this ad goes with the credits of the games mentioned.

However, they chose Generation II, one of the most beloved among players and one that already featured what many consider to be the best Pokémon remake in history. This may or may not be a clue, but Pokémon Presents has already sparked a title that fans have been dreaming about for years. Will we get new versions of Pokémon Gold and Silver on Nintendo Switch? Below you can watch the video of the dispute:

See also  Musk praises "cool" designs for Russian rocket engines (but insists the hardest part is manufacturing)

fountain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

How to get Windows 11 for free

February 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

What is the highest mountain in our solar system? – Teach me science

February 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

A lake in Canada could give clues about the true origin of life

February 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Eli De La Cruz broke the window of Hunter Greene's car

February 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Pokémon Presents may have leaked its first trailer, and it would be a dream come true

February 21, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets in Venezuela with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez

February 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Network instability in Cuba due to ETECSA maintenance

February 21, 2024 Zera Pearson