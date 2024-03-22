Science has the answer to why birds fly in a V-shape

Have you wondered how some birds can fly in a V shape? There is an explanation that helps understand this behavior

Birds fly in a V shape to reduce aerodynamic drag. Wikipedia

Species evolve over time, and those that are best adapted to the environment remain in ecosystems. In situations where there is migration, those who manage to overcome obstacles are those who develop the tools to survive. Call it Darwin's theory, in the case of migratory birds, One characteristic that many species share is the V-shaped flight technique.. Have you ever stopped to think why this strange way of flying appears in a group? The truth is that there is a reason that explains this.

Why do birds fly in a V shape to complete the migration cycle?

Although this property is the same It is shared by certain types of birds that do not travel thousands of kilometers Every year, it is the element that distinguishes those who travel such distances. According to the reference to this position in WikipediaIt's about Strategic location allows for energy saving For birds, it is a form of evolution that also occurs, even in humans. This movement allows for reduced air resistance, as it is the movement that forms the tip that exerts the greatest effort in each fin stroke.

This element will be similar to what happens in the water after a ship passes. The waves that form around it will be similar to the winds that form as a result of the movement of wings. The first position, that is, the position in the vortex, It is usually distributed among the different birds that make up V From time to time, with the aim of distributing the effort among the group. This technique has been perfected through evolution over thousands and thousands of years.

This strange tool Saving energy during long-distance trips It has been adapted by several species of birds. In fact, some of them are part of entirely separate bird families, which reinforces the theory of evolution. It is worth noting, at the same time, how this journey was resolved It also has direct effects on the health of units Participate in the formation of V, according to biologist Henry Weimerskirch.

Apparently, it was possible to register How do birds benefit from the V formation? For long-distance travel, their heart rates are 15% lower than if they were traveling alone. In the same way, Increased ability to plan Significantly too. This type of item is what prompted more and more species to choose this strange technology to improve travel efficiency.