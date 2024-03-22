How to convert voice messages to text

WhatsApp continues to make improvements to its structure. Like every month, there are many new developments coming to the Meta-owned instant messaging app. After a lot of waiting, one of the most desired applications by users has finally arrived.

by: Clarion

The latest news is that WhatsApp will soon allow you to transcribe voice messages into text. Yes, no more listening to long voice memos. It can now be read thanks to a new feature that will allow it to be converted into text.

Although there are tricks for transcribing audio clips, it is not an official function built into the Android app. That will change with the next updates, as TheSpAndroid has discovered, WhatsApp's voice transcription functionality is already being tested in the beta version of the app.

Although the feature is new for Android users, it is actually not new to WhatsApp. Transcription of voice notes to text was integrated into WhatsApp for iOS in May 2023, and Android users had to wait until 2024 for this to become possible.

Apart from the fact that WhatsApp usually prioritizes new features for iOS before Android, converting voice notes to text is not yet available in the stable version of the app. This functionality was discovered in the latest beta version of the app.

You can read the full memo at Clarion