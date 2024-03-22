March 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How to convert voice messages to text

How to convert voice messages to text

Roger Rehbein March 22, 2024 1 min read
Stock struggle

WhatsApp continues to make improvements to its structure. Like every month, there are many new developments coming to the Meta-owned instant messaging app. After a lot of waiting, one of the most desired applications by users has finally arrived.

by: Clarion

The latest news is that WhatsApp will soon allow you to transcribe voice messages into text. Yes, no more listening to long voice memos. It can now be read thanks to a new feature that will allow it to be converted into text.

Although there are tricks for transcribing audio clips, it is not an official function built into the Android app. That will change with the next updates, as TheSpAndroid has discovered, WhatsApp's voice transcription functionality is already being tested in the beta version of the app.

Although the feature is new for Android users, it is actually not new to WhatsApp. Transcription of voice notes to text was integrated into WhatsApp for iOS in May 2023, and Android users had to wait until 2024 for this to become possible.

Apart from the fact that WhatsApp usually prioritizes new features for iOS before Android, converting voice notes to text is not yet available in the stable version of the app. This functionality was discovered in the latest beta version of the app.

You can read the full memo at Clarion

See also  NASA has announced the launch date of Artemis 2 and plans for a third flight: when it will return to the Moon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

20 seconds before liftoff, Russia canceled the flight of three astronauts to the International Space Station

March 21, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

China challenges NASA with nuclear technology to make quick trips to Mars and the moon

March 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Scientists have discovered a species of fish that has not evolved since the Jurassic period and could be used to treat cancer

March 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

1 min read

How to convert voice messages to text

March 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Ukraine: Three people killed in Russian attacks on towns Momento.net

March 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

This is how you can get a driver's license in Florida as an immigrant

March 22, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Target is implementing new self-checkout rules in its business

March 22, 2024 Zera Pearson