Mobile phones that will not have WhatsApp as of October 31

Mexico City, October 23 (EL UNIVERSAL). – WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging app by users today. And to continue to be a favourite, it is constantly updated to provide better quality, adding functions such as 24-hour statuses or the ability to delete a message after it has been sent. But it also means that some devices are no longer supported, and a new list of devices that will lose service has been released.
According to the MX Internet Association, WhatsApp is the most used app by Mexicans, reaching nearly 78.6 million users, behind Facebook Which collected a total of 74.3 million active people, and finally in third place, we have the YouTube video platform with 37.2 million users.
As you can see, WhatsApp is very important to millions of people, and the problem is that with the new update of this messaging service, some Android mobile phones will not support the app. Below at Tech Bit, we’ll tell you in detail about this change that applies as of October 31, 2022.
Goodbye WhatsApp on these devices
With every update made by the app, it is common for some mobile phones to stop receiving service. Hence, as of October 31, all Android devices running under 4.0.1 of this operating system will become obsolete to use WhatsApp.
Next, we will leave you the list of mobile phones that will unfortunately be affected by this fact:
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Huawei
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend G740
LG
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus L5II
LG Optimus L5 II Dual
LG Optimus L3II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus L7II
LG Optimus F6
LG Enact
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus L4II
LG Optimus L2II
LG Optimus F3Q
ZTE
ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0
ZTE Grand Memo
ZTE V956 UMi X2
ZTE Grand S Flex
Other brands
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Caterpillar Cat B15
Sony Xperia M
Lenovo A820
In this list, users of LG will be hit hardest, the company that bundles the most devices that won’t be able to use WhatsApp as of October 31, and the list includes a total of 14 mobile phone models.
It should be noted that owners of the mentioned models will be able to continue to use the application. However, little by little they will begin to experience failures and will not be able to enjoy the news.
In this case, we recommend that you make a backup on your device and upload it to your Google account drive so that you can recover all the chats you had on your old device when you buy a new device with a newer version of your Android phone.Cell phone and continue to maintain contact with your contacts.

