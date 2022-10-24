Mobile phones that will not have WhatsApp as of October 31

Woman holding a cell phone in hand with the WhatsApp logo (Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Mexico City, October 23 (EL UNIVERSAL). – WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging app by users today. And to continue to be a favourite, it is constantly updated to provide better quality, adding functions such as 24-hour statuses or the ability to delete a message after it has been sent. But it also means that some devices are no longer supported, and a new list of devices that will lose service has been released.

According to the MX Internet Association, WhatsApp is the most used app by Mexicans, reaching nearly 78.6 million users, behind Facebook Which collected a total of 74.3 million active people, and finally in third place, we have the YouTube video platform with 37.2 million users.

As you can see, WhatsApp is very important to millions of people, and the problem is that with the new update of this messaging service, some Android mobile phones will not support the app. Below at Tech Bit, we’ll tell you in detail about this change that applies as of October 31, 2022.

Goodbye WhatsApp on these devices

With every update made by the app, it is common for some mobile phones to stop receiving service. Hence, as of October 31, all Android devices running under 4.0.1 of this operating system will become obsolete to use WhatsApp.

Next, we will leave you the list of mobile phones that will unfortunately be affected by this fact:

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

LG

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

Keep reading the story

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q

ZTE

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0

ZTE Grand Memo

ZTE V956 UMi X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

Other brands

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

In this list, users of LG will be hit hardest, the company that bundles the most devices that won’t be able to use WhatsApp as of October 31, and the list includes a total of 14 mobile phone models.

It should be noted that owners of the mentioned models will be able to continue to use the application. However, little by little they will begin to experience failures and will not be able to enjoy the news.

In this case, we recommend that you make a backup on your device and upload it to your Google account drive so that you can recover all the chats you had on your old device when you buy a new device with a newer version of your Android phone.Cell phone and continue to maintain contact with your contacts.

You may also be interested in | on the video

How to use Twitter to find a job