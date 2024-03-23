The ultimate tricks for taking photos with your phone

Starting April 8, there will be more than one long history Total solar eclipseIt is the only one that will have these characteristics until 2044, so photographing it may be more than necessary.

If you will witness this An astronomical phenomenon Where the moon comes between the earth and the sun, and casts its shadow for a short period, turning day into night for those in its path, this brief guide It will allow you to take the best photos.

Solar eclipses have their tricks that can be photographed.

Eclipse photography: everything you need to take into account



First of all, it is necessary to emphasize that under any circumstances, You should not look directly at the sun (during an eclipse or not) without proper eye protection, any day of the year.

Moreover, it is necessary Take into account realistic goals. Smartphones, while advanced, cannot replicate the detailed sky imaging of professional equipment, since most smartphones' light sensors are smaller. More little ones.





smart phones They usually have digital zoom, unlike the optical zoom of DSLR cameras, which reduces quality as the image is enlarged. But with a little preparation, Practice and proper equipmentAmazing results can be achieved.

May be the best areas to view the eclipse Cell phone service is limited. Although it may be tempting to live-stream the experience, to ensure the best photos are captured, It is better to record the eclipse And publish it later.

Solar eclipse Getty Images

Gather your team: Sunglasses are not enough. At the very least, make sure you have a pair of eclipse glasses or a safe handheld solar projector To protect your vision. Visors and safety sunglasses are much darker than regular sunglasses and must meet the international standard ISO-12312-2 according to NASA.

Prolonged exposure to sunlight may Can damage camera lenses For smartphones, but it is generally considered safe if done briefly. Newer smartphones with larger, faster lenses may be at greater risk.

When in doubt, protection is better: what is necessary to take care of the lenses in the event of an eclipse

To be careful, Sunscreen 0 (Or an extra pair of eclipse glasses, taped to the phone.) Camera lens protection. You can use this filter before and after college.

A smartphone tripod can help Reduce earthquake and production Sharp images In low light, it is especially important if you want to record video of the eclipse. If you already have a tripod for other types of cameras, you can purchase it Special holder for connecting the phone To the unit.





Among the most important tips, Turn off the flash. Not only so as not to disturb other spectators of the eclipse, but to use it It won't help you capture the eclipse. Most phone camera apps use a lightning bolt icon to represent the flash. Tap the icon to turn it off.