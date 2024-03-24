Experts say we're getting closer to seeing woolly mammoths on Earth again

The woolly mammoth became extinct 3,700 years ago, but it could come back if scientists succeed

The woolly mammoth is one of the most famous elephant species today.

If we talk about prehistoric animals Part of us will think of dinosaurs. However, there will also be people who think about mammoths. These elephants, which have inhabited large parts of the Earth for thousands of years, are well known, and in 2028 they could return with Colossal Biosciences.

For several months, this company has devoted significant efforts and investments to finding a way to bring back the mammoth. Of course, as they pointed out several times Comments submitted on IFLScienceyou cannot “remove” a type. You have to look for your genes in your living relatives.

The return of the mammoth is one step closer

It was a mammoth A type of woolly elephant that lived in the cold regions of the planet. As the Ice Age period gave way to a warmer climate, the herds retreated northward until 3,700 years ago, finally becoming extinct. Today its remains still appear in near-perfect condition in Siberian ice.

I think it's not lost on anyone that scientists can experience Jurassic Park, cloning mammoths from genetic remains. However, as it turns out, doing so is harder than it seems, if not impossible. That's why Colossal Biosciences intends to extract the mammoth genome from one of its close relatives.

Current genetic studies have provided very useful information About this. The results were that the Asian elephant is the animal most similar to the woolly mammoth, as they share 96% of their DNA. Knowing this, extracting this genome and combining it with the mammoth genome could lead to the emergence of these animals again.

It is undoubtedly an interesting project that will also serve to discover keys in cloning and genetics. Now, 2028 is here thenThere are only four years left and we hope to see mammoths grazing like thousands of years ago. would it be possible? At the moment, Colossal Biosciences is publishing the steps it is taking and it looks like it will be able to achieve them.

Now, there is still a long way to go. If mammoths finally come back to life, it could make way for other species to return with them. As we always point out, we have no choice but to wait and see what happens and see how events develop.