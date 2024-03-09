WhatsApp Web trick to read messages without them knowing

despite of WhatsApp Born as a mobile application, originally for internal control DepartmentDuring its 15-year history, it has known multiple versions. The first to Androidlater, when its success made it unstoppable, also for other operating systems that were present among consumers at that time such as Symbian operating system also BlackBerry operating system In other more modern ones, e.g Windows And Mac. But among all the alternatives to mobile applications, the most widely used is WhatsApp Web.

by the reason is

WhatsApp launched its web version on 2015 And even though he's always gone Behind the portable versionToday, it offers enough functionality for that A convenient alternative while you are in front of the computer. Configuring it is as simple as logging into web.whatsapp.com, linking it to the app on your mobile phone, and taking photos QR code Which shows the web from the WhatsApp camera through the option Associated devices.

WhatsApp Web does not allow you to make calls or video calls, but it does allow you to send messages, voice notes, photos, and other types of files. If you work in front of a computer, it is More accessible and above all more convenient than its portable counterpart.

The web version has less functionality, but delivers in return Some features are not available on mobile phones. One is usability Keyboard shortcuts And speed up many tasks when using WhatsApp.

Another is Preview Which allows the user to access the message content And get to know him without having to open the conversation. This is an alternative to other methods of reading messages WhatsApp in the mobile application without the issuer knowing that this is the case.

The way to do this is very simple No need to change any application settings. In WhatsApp Web, chat tabs are displayed in a column on the left side, while most of the screen shows the currently selected conversation.

All the user has to do is Move your mouse over the conversation Which are not selected and which have unreached messages, without clicking. WhatsApp will appear A window containing the full text of the last received message.

The limitation of this method is that, on the one hand, it only gives access to the last received message, even if there are several to read. On the other hand, you have to be inside the app, so that will be your status Connected The sender of the message can tell if you're paying attention or not. If it's a photo, video, audio note, or other file, it indicates what it is but Content is not displayed or played in preview.