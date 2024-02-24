This yacht takes part of the desert to the sea

desert Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Brazil It is beautiful for many reasons, one of which is its white sand dunes jutting into the Atlantic Ocean and perhaps that is why Oceanco has drawn on it as a source of inspiration for his latest yacht concept.

Series Simply custom Oceanko found his muse quite far from his headquarters in the Netherlands, but even the distance was not an obstacle for him to capture the majestic beauty of this Brazilian desert which, by the way, is a protected area in the Maranhão region.

The catalyst is the Italian luxury yacht that will dazzle everyone in Miami

The duo of Timothy Baldacci and Veronica Vergari created this design as part of the Simply Coston series (Photos: Oceanko)

Timothy Baldacci and Veronica Vergari They are responsible for designing this yacht that glides like desert sand when the wind blows, with clear, precise lines and contours resembling the curves of a sand dune.

Brazil's sand dunes inspire Oceanco's newest yacht

The sands of the Lençóis Maranhenses National Park are very white, a detail that has not gone unnoticed in the white-hulled design and sand-coloured superstructure, tones that further frame the elegant silhouette.

Dunes adopts white and sand colors as a nod to the same tones of the Brazilian desert. (Photos: Oceanko)

We can only imagine a place full of peace when we think of the place that inspired them, and we're not the only ones, the designers made sure the boat's amenities provide pure relaxation.

There are a pair of terraces at the stern of the ship, one of which has the ability to expand into a large beach area directly connected to the water. This area is also equipped with an above ground pool and sun loungers.

Its waterfall shape allows it to give more dimension and space to each cover. (Photos: Oceanko)

The rest of the back deck is in the shape of a waterfall and contains a series of lounges and outdoor dining areas. There is a helipad at the bow of the ship and a jacuzzi on the upper deck.

There is enough space for up to 12 guests spread across six staterooms plus the owner's suite, although the layout can always be adapted to the owner.

Photos: Oshchenko

In terms of performance, we can highlight its highly efficient hulls by Lateral Naval Architects and its diesel-electric hybrid propulsion systems capable of running on biofuel with low carbon emissions.

As mentioned before, Dunes is part of the Simply Custom series, a series with 17 boats of which only 6 have been revealed and the rest of the concepts will be coming to us soon.