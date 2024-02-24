February 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

It's not water or DNA: they reveal the element that gave rise to life on Earth

It's not water or DNA: they reveal the element that gave rise to life on Earth

Roger Rehbein February 24, 2024 3 min read

In this news

a Scientific study Subordinate London university Reveal what the first molecule is The origin of life in Land Since the beginning of the world when the continents were Seas. The work revealed that it is not a common substance like water or cells Like DNA.

One of the greatest secrets in date Humanity is how the first forms of life appeared on this planet. the Sciences Several explanations have been offered, but new expert work published in the journal Science provides a definitive answer.

Neither water nor DNA: they reveal the element that gave rise to life on Earth

Billions of years ago in world There were no biological elements, only stone, ocean, and dark sky. In this environment, the first form of life appears: the cell. However, there is a primitive material required in the so-called Panthena.

These nutrients are foundational Heterotrophic theory From life that tells us that in the surface layers of the early Earth, carbon, hydrogen, water vapor and ammonia reacted to form the first organic compounds, i.e. The first beings.

In particular, the molecule studied is the one that allows most of the biological processes e.g Metabolism It is responsible for converting proteins into… energy. The team led by Matthew Bowner revealed how this substance works.

What is the scientific study that decoded the origin of life?

Use the authors of the work Molecules They formed from hydrogen cyanide, abundant in the prebiotic environment, and were able to form this important compound in water at room temperature.

See also  Samsung launches Galaxy Watch4 series: what news does the new generation of smart watches from the South Korean company offer?

This advance suggests that Panthethena may have played a vital role in the origin of life, facilitating its emergence Chemical reactions Which led to the creation of simple precursors of proteins and RNA molecules for the first organisms.

One of the main differences between this study and previous studies lies in the components and conditions used. While previous experiments relied on acid chemistry, scientists at the University of London used ATP-rich nitrile, which provides the target potential and energy needed for the reactions.

Moreover, the chemical activity in water was carried out at Room temperature. This difference indicates that the conditions for the emergence of life may have been more common than previously thought, according to the report.

What future developments will allow us to understand the molecule that gives rise to life?

First, this work called into question the current paradigm about the environment in which the first organisms were created, some time ago Scientists They believe it originated in ponds that sometimes dried up.

You will be surprised to know where to store bananas so that they do not rot quickly.

Fruit that strengthens bones, helps produce collagen, and fights arthritis

The myth that debunks this theory Water was so destructive to the origin of life, because he suggested that biological components originate in large water mirrors.

The results of the research published in the journal Science concluded that the presence of certain compounds, such as hydrogen cyanide and water, would be a promising indicator in the search for… Life outside Earth.

See also  Antarctica's icy apocalypse has reached its limit and could raise sea levels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

This yacht takes part of the desert to the sea

February 24, 2024 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Odysseus makes history by becoming the first private vehicle to successfully land on the moon

February 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Odysseus: The first American mission in more than half a century to successfully land on the moon

February 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Sources: Warriors give Steve Kerr record extension: two years, $35 million

February 24, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

A judge formally ordered Trump to pay $454 million in fraud

February 24, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

This yacht takes part of the desert to the sea

February 24, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Vargas believes that the vote difference between the ruling party and the opposition is salvageable Momento.net

February 24, 2024 Phyllis Ward