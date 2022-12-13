December 13, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The millionaire sum Bad Bunny won with his World's Hottest Tour

The millionaire sum Bad Bunny won with his World’s Hottest Tour

Lane Skeldon December 13, 2022 2 min read

In recent years, Bad Bunny has become a musical phenomenon, which is that he not only managed to top all the popularity charts, but was also crowned artist of the year 2022 thanks to the amazing number of copies he has made on different platforms.musicals.

In addition, Benito also became the highest-grossing artist in Latin America, thanks to the unprecedented success he achieved with his Hottest World Tour.

For several months, the Puerto Rican has been touring the United States, Mexico, Central and South America to bring the party to his fans, but what few could have imagined was that he would sell out tickets for each of his concerts, making this tour one of the highest-grossing according to information from Billboard magazine.

In light of this information, host Patty Chappuis was encouraged to reveal the millionaire amount that Bad Rabbit managed to pocket over 70 shows he performed in just over 3 months, which totaled over $200 million.

He added, “The salary he receives for each concert is four million dollars. If he performs 70 concerts a year, he gets 280 million dollars.”

Although he did not give details about where he got this information from, Chappuis also explained that Benito has everything well thought out, because in addition to working on stage, he is also his own entrepreneur and organizes all his concerts.

Well deserved rest

After the end of his tour in Mexico, the translator of “Ojitos lindos” confirmed that the year 2023 will be completely different from others, as he will dedicate it to rest and enjoy the achievements made in recent months.

See also  Shakira surprises with happy news amid legal scandal

However, he also made it clear that he will not completely retire from the stage, because he will fulfill some obligations and enter the studio to record new music, but all this without any pressure: “I’m taking a break. 2023 for me, for my physical health, for my emotional health to breathe, to enjoy my achievements. Let’s We’re partying. I’ve had a number of off-and-on engagements, and I’m going to the studio, but there’s no pressure,” he told Billboard.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

What the new Netflix trailer reveals

December 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Shakira: This is the security system that she has on her mobile phone to prevent private conversations from being filtered

December 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Learn about the millionaire’s mansion that Carmen Villalobos bought with her ex-husband, Sebastian Caicedo

December 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The millionaire sum Bad Bunny won with his World’s Hottest Tour

December 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

NASA has hailed the historic Artemis 1 lunar mission as extraordinarily successful

December 13, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

American scientists have achieved a long-awaited breakthrough in nuclear fusion

December 13, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Superman movement for men over 40

December 13, 2022 Zera Pearson