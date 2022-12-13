The millionaire sum Bad Bunny won with his World’s Hottest Tour

In recent years, Bad Bunny has become a musical phenomenon, which is that he not only managed to top all the popularity charts, but was also crowned artist of the year 2022 thanks to the amazing number of copies he has made on different platforms.musicals.

In addition, Benito also became the highest-grossing artist in Latin America, thanks to the unprecedented success he achieved with his Hottest World Tour.

For several months, the Puerto Rican has been touring the United States, Mexico, Central and South America to bring the party to his fans, but what few could have imagined was that he would sell out tickets for each of his concerts, making this tour one of the highest-grossing according to information from Billboard magazine.

In light of this information, host Patty Chappuis was encouraged to reveal the millionaire amount that Bad Rabbit managed to pocket over 70 shows he performed in just over 3 months, which totaled over $200 million.

He added, “The salary he receives for each concert is four million dollars. If he performs 70 concerts a year, he gets 280 million dollars.”

Although he did not give details about where he got this information from, Chappuis also explained that Benito has everything well thought out, because in addition to working on stage, he is also his own entrepreneur and organizes all his concerts.

Well deserved rest

After the end of his tour in Mexico, the translator of “Ojitos lindos” confirmed that the year 2023 will be completely different from others, as he will dedicate it to rest and enjoy the achievements made in recent months.

However, he also made it clear that he will not completely retire from the stage, because he will fulfill some obligations and enter the studio to record new music, but all this without any pressure: “I’m taking a break. 2023 for me, for my physical health, for my emotional health to breathe, to enjoy my achievements. Let’s We’re partying. I’ve had a number of off-and-on engagements, and I’m going to the studio, but there’s no pressure,” he told Billboard.