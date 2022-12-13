What the new Netflix trailer reveals

Megan’s revealing statements about the royal family 0:51

(CNN) – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, claims she was given “wolf food” as Prince Harry spoke of “institutional manipulation” in the new Netflix trailer for the second part of the couple’s documentary series, which airs Thursday.



In the video, released on Monday, Harry talks about stepping back from royal duties and talks about what might have happened to the couple “if we hadn’t left when we did.”

“Security was being taken away from us,” says Megan. “Everyone in the world knows where we are.”

In what appears to be a video filmed on the Sussexes’ flight back to the US, Harry smiles and says, “We’re on the freedom ride.”

After the trailer cut of Harry calling the “gaslighting of the institutions,” the footage transcribed to Meghan saying, “I wasn’t thrown to the wolves, I was handed out as food to the wolves.”

“They were willing to lie to protect my brother (Prince William), and they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” Harry adds. However, he stops short of specifying which “they” he is referring to in the brief preview.

Similar to the format of the first three episodes, the trailer offers an intimate glimpse into the couple’s lives, with personal shots and photos interspersed with media coverage.

Tyler Perry, the director who offered the couple his home in California after leaving their lives in the UK, also appears in the trailer. “They wanted to be free to love and be happy,” she says. “I applauded it.”

In the first three episodes of the docuseries, the pair share intimate details of their adventures, refer to “unconscious prejudice” within the royal family and criticize the media attention it has received, particularly from British newspapers.

Buckingham Palace said it would not be commenting on the docuseries when the first part premiered last Thursday.

The second part of the docuseries, directed by Liz Garbus, opens Thursday.

— Allegra Goodwin contributed reporting.