The man faced by Adamari Lopez and Carmen Villalobos

In addition to being beautiful, talented and among the celebrities of the moment, everything seems to indicate that the actresses Adamari Lopez (Puerto Rico) and Carmen Villalobos (Mexico) They share and have one thing in common: a man’s love. Which is that over the past days, different versions have linked the two actresses with the same actor and the same heart, born in Argentina, but based in Mexico.

it’s about Horacio Bancheri, who participated in the latest “Top Chef VIP” reality show in Mexico and was one of the last to be eliminated. This was exactly where the love between Pancheri and Adamari LopezSince in an Instagram story that the Mexican actress shared on one of the show’s episodes, they are seen exchanging loving glances at each other.

However, everything seems to indicate that these are from Adamari Lopez Not the only eyes of a famous actress who landed on the heart of Argentina who lives in Mexico, Horacio Bancheri. Because Carmen Villalobos -Who is hosting “Top Chef VIP” – He also seems to be very interested in the actor.

Horacio Bancheri, the man who feuded with Adamari Lopez and Carmen Villalobos?

in 39 years Carmen Villalobos She looks great and seems to have actually gotten over her ex-partner, Sebastian Caicedo, with whom she broke up a few weeks ago. She is currently presenting the reality TV cooking show “Top Chef VIP”. And as journalist Ariel Osorio mentioned a few days ago, love was born here Horacio Bancheri.

“I was told that from a very reliable source Carmen Villalobos The journalist said that she will be engaged with a non-Colombian actor, and will date her recording partner, because according to those close to the reality show, while they are cooking, sparks will fly and they will exchange glances. ” about the rumor linking the actress and the driver with the Argentine heartthrob residing in Mexico.

However, also on the “Top Chef VIP” recording set and with the lives of Pancheri and Villalobos who will be the third in contention, Adamari Lopez. After splitting from Tony Costa – a former hare and father of her daughter – the Puerto Rican actress also appears to have been interested in the actor from TV series such as “De brutas nada”, “Vencer el Past” and “La mexicana y el guero”, among others.

At least that’s what you see with both of you.Adamari Lopez And Pancheri are reality show participants – they exchange loving glances during some shows and should help each other out with different preparations.