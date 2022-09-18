September 18, 2022

The man faced by Adamari Lopez and Carmen Villalobos

Lane Skeldon September 18, 2022 2 min read

In addition to being beautiful, talented and among the celebrities of the moment, everything seems to indicate that the actresses Adamari Lopez (Puerto Rico) and Carmen Villalobos (Mexico) They share and have one thing in common: a man’s love. Which is that over the past days, different versions have linked the two actresses with the same actor and the same heart, born in Argentina, but based in Mexico.

it’s about Horacio Bancheri, who participated in the latest “Top Chef VIP” reality show in Mexico and was one of the last to be eliminated. This was exactly where the love between Pancheri and Adamari LopezSince in an Instagram story that the Mexican actress shared on one of the show’s episodes, they are seen exchanging loving glances at each other.

