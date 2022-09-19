How is Leticia Calderon’s health after being admitted to the hospital in an emergency?

One of the most popular actresses on the Mexican small screen is Leticia Calderon, who has distinguished himself since the beginning of his artistic career thanks to his professionalism and his wonderful performance in the Mexican melodrama. In the past few hours, the actress has been participating in conversations because it has become known that she is in the hospital From Emergency; Then we share what is yes condition From health.

While the actress isn’t as diligent in giving something to talk about, this time she was the exception because it was entertainment journalist Alex Kavey, via his Twitter account, who revealed it. Leticia Calderon It was in the hospital From Emergency After health complications. So far it is the only thing known about the actress and her sudden visit to the hospital.

Experienced actress Leticia Calderon is already at home after being hospitalized with a sensitive health issue she just has to share.

What is the health status of Leticia Calderon?

What the journalist said on his Twitter was posted on September 16, however, there is no further information yet about condition From health From Leticia Calderon After that it was in the hospital From Emergency; What Alex Kavey has made clear is that the actress has already been discharged.

According to the above, the actress is expected to make some statements in this regard that she was in the hospital From Emergencysince then the reason behind it Leticia Calderon He had to receive immediate medical attention. It is noteworthy that the artist was hospitalized in 2021 due to pneumonia caused by the Covid-19 virus.

It is expected in the next few days Leticia Calderon Details about this Hospital treatment From Emergencysince many of his fans are worried about not knowing what he is condition From health, so it will be necessary to keep up with their social networks, since the actress has always been very active; However, he hadn’t posted anything for several days, so he sounded more alarms regarding his current health.