Fanatics kiss Enrique Iglesias on the mouth and unleashes controversy on social media

The Singer Enrique Iglesias Share it on his profile Instagram a video With over 17 million followers. In the clip, the artist appears with a fan who is He kisses her on the cheek.
However, everything changed when she decided to turn her face to give him A kiss on the mouth for the translator of “Bilando”, Although apparently she wasn’t going to fully enjoy the moment, because she was trying to record what she was doing with Spanish artist.
The actor also shared that the event was taped last Friday night while he was there Las vigas.
“She’s worth it”, “I want to be her”, “This is old school”, “How lucky she is”, “Don’t be so flirty”, “She represents me in front of him”, “If she was I could too” , “Hold me too, Holy God,” “She said it is today or never again in life,” “God’s favorite,” were some of the expressions they left in the post.
The lucky fan who had the chance to kiss him is summoned Daniela Rios And through your personal account Instagram Take the opportunity to upload all the photos and videos of the wonderful moment he had with his favorite artist.
“Tweet embed I will dream about this kiss for the rest of my life. Kissing my charming princess #lasvegas,” she wrote in her post.
“Give me a little of this luck to kiss my platonic love, I’m really dying to kiss Enrique Iglesias”, “OMG”, “Améeee this”, “What a sexy friend, you did it”, “Don’t be so lucky. I guess you don’t even kiss mates “,” Genia “,” I distributed kisses “,” My dream “,” were some of the messages Ríos received in the aforementioned app.
However, not everyone agreed after forcing him to do this kind of thing, many considered that he did it simply so as not to make the woman who stole a kiss look bad.
It’s not done, remember he did it for a gentleman only but his annoyance is 100% noticeable, if he was single he would have been fine, but respect ‘disrespect anyone because of ‘love fans”, ‘Oh no, old clowns’ Other internet users mentioned.
