Fanatics kiss Enrique Iglesias on the mouth and unleashes controversy on social media

The Singer Enrique Iglesias Share it on his profile Instagram a video With over 17 million followers. In the clip, the artist appears with a fan who is He kisses her on the cheek.

However, everything changed when she decided to turn her face to give him A kiss on the mouth for the translator of “Bilando”, Although apparently she wasn’t going to fully enjoy the moment, because she was trying to record what she was doing with Spanish artist.

The actor also shared that the event was taped last Friday night while he was there Las vigas.

“She’s worth it”, “I want to be her”, “This is old school”, “How lucky she is”, “Don’t be so flirty”, “She represents me in front of him”, “If she was I could too” , “Hold me too, Holy God,” “She said it is today or never again in life,” “God’s favorite,” were some of the expressions they left in the post.