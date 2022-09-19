September 19, 2022

Paola Rojas runs the net in clothes full of transparencies that highlight her beauty

Lane Skeldon September 19, 2022 2 min read

It is no secret that Paula Rojas She has established herself as one of the most beautiful TV hosts in the entertainment world thanks to the excellent work she is doing as a news presenter and as a presenter for the show.”Divine Network‘, one of the most successful Unicable.

In addition to the brightness on the small screen, the became famous too Its one of my favorites in social networks because in Instagram He has over a million followers, and they are responsible for posting all the content he shares, highlighting the enviable number of being 45 years old.

Paola Rojas sparkles in a transparent look

This Monday, September 19, Paula Rojas She became a social media sensation after she uploaded a story on her social networks revealing one of her most daring looks, which is reason enough for her fans to dedicate her as one of the most beautiful.

It turns out that the famous star wore a black look that was filled with transparencies on top. Netizens immediately highlighted the great figure he keeps at the age of 45.

Photo: Instagram / @paolarojas

It turns out that Consuelo Duval, Galilea Montijo and Natalia Telles’ partner in “Netas Divinas” has proven herself as one of the prettiest by wearing the sheer lace look, accentuating her enviable curves thanks to the healthy lifestyle she leads day in and day out.

As expected, the post did not go unnoticed by anyone and after a few minutes it began to spread to various entertainment venues. In addition, the presenter received hundreds of comments highlighting the beauty of her appearance with this type of clothing.

Photo: Instagram / @paolarojas

Paula Rojas and her legacy on Instagram

As we mentioned before, Paula Rojas She is one of the most popular TV hosts in Mexico, which is why she has greatly increased her legacy on various social networks to become one of the favourites.

On her Instagram profile, the TV host has more than 1 million followers. The vast majority of their content model their enviable looks and flaunt a life of luxury that can be offered after shining in entertainment.

