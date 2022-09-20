September 20, 2022

Did you forget about Belinda? Lubelo Rivera and Ninel Conde kiss during El Retador | video

Lane Skeldon September 20, 2022 2 min read

Like every weekend, El Retador surprises its fans with superb celebrity mimics and twists; The one who surprised the judges during the last program was Ninel Count With his transformation into Bad Bunny. But that wasn’t the only thing that caught the singer’s attention, as she’s starred in a controversial moment ever since Kiss a Lobelo Rivera; Could he have already forgotten Belinda?.

and that is Ninel Count It’s one of the celebs that always surprises inside the E Retador, due to the big transformations that come on screen. This time was no exception, because the singer was surprised to step out dressed and described as a bad bunny. One of his best imitations, which won the judges’ approval and the appreciation of his other colleagues.

