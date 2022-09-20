Did you forget about Belinda? Lubelo Rivera and Ninel Conde kiss during El Retador | video

Like every weekend, El Retador surprises its fans with superb celebrity mimics and twists; The one who surprised the judges during the last program was Ninel Count With his transformation into Bad Bunny. But that wasn’t the only thing that caught the singer’s attention, as she’s starred in a controversial moment ever since Kiss a Lobelo Rivera; Could he have already forgotten Belinda?.

and that is Ninel Count It’s one of the celebs that always surprises inside the E Retador, due to the big transformations that come on screen. This time was no exception, because the singer was surprised to step out dressed and described as a bad bunny. One of his best imitations, which won the judges’ approval and the appreciation of his other colleagues.

But that wasn’t the only thing that caught El Retador’s attention since then Ninel Count He received a message of deliverance, but La India Urdia asked “The Killer Bonbon” to show that he was indeed Bad Bunny kissing one of his dancers, in reference to Lobelo Rivera As a dancer he was like Ninel Kiss Jenny Rivera’s brother explained that he had already forgotten Belinda.

of course, Before Ninel Konde a Lobelo RiveraIn the video circulating on the Internet you can see how the singer reciprocated the kiss without hesitation, which indicates that he has already left in the past. Belinda. However, Pompon Cisino made it clear that it was only a character and that Bad Rabbit is by Lubio, “I was in character, it was a kiss from Bad Bunny, so Ninel didn’t even know”.

while for his part, Lobelo Rivera He used the cameras to make it clear that he had kisses a Ninel Countnot a man, explains that this kiss is evidence that he has already forgotten the blonde with green eyes, Belinda. This was one of the most controversial moments in all of El Retador’s shows.