These are all the languages ​​that Belinda speaks

Since she started her career when she was very young, Belinda He knew how to captivate viewers from all countries. Without a doubt, she became one of the most beloved starlets, and her talent took her to the pinnacle of fame, which is why everyone was always attentive to what was happening to her.

His private life has become news more than once, mainly due to the romantic relationships he has with various stars. But in addition to his previous adventures, the audience was also interested in other details of his life, such as Languages Who speaks and how do you teach them.

Belinda and the languages ​​she’s learned all her life / Source: Instagram @belindapop

These are the languages ​​that Belinda can speak

Although the singer was born in the capital of Spain, when she was four years old she moved with her family to Mexico City. Since then he grew up in Mexico where he attended high school, made great friends and also started his career as an actor in the world of music and acting.

in this way, Belinda can speak Spanish fluently. This is because it is the language spoken by his parents as well as the language used in the countries where he was raised. The truth is that this is not the only language he can handle without problems, because he has shown on more than one occasion that he knows too Einglish.

Throughout her singing career, the star has been encouraged to release several songs in English. Of course they achieved huge success and are remembered by many fans Singles with my love. In the list we can find topics like be freewhich appeared in 2003 and was part of the artist’s sixth album.

In some interviews, the star also revealed that Knows how to pronounce a little French Thanks to his mom, so we can confirm that Belinda Can speak a total of three languages. And while there’s no “Oaxaqueño,” he confirmed in an interview that he also knows how to speak it.

Of course this statement became a huge scandal and made her the target of various ridicule. This awkward moment happened when he was 14 years old, while giving an interview to Montserrat Oliver, in 2006. On that occasion, he decided to open the doors of his house and talk about his education.

The singer stated in front of the cameras that she knows how to speak that language thanks to the domestic workers: “My girls always speak this language, so I really understand a little.” However, Oaxacan is not considered language. Such as And only in the state of Oaxaca are more than 16 languages ​​spoken. Fatal error!

