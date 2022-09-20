Beautiful supermodel Karely Ruiz paralyzes networks with hot photos in a short mini dress

model and influencer Karen Ruiz He did not have an easy life when he was very young, since before he made money as an influencer in social networks, especially in Instagram s Only the fans He must have worked hard. This helped him get money and especially the page where you have to pay a subscription to see some of his photos.

But if you want to get to know better Karen Ruiz In a more private place to live with, it costs MXN 10,000, but if you want to be closer to the influencer to be able to speak more comfortably, you can pay MXN 20,000 and this package includes many surprises. This is without mentioning his page in Only the fans Where he collects as many followers as on his account Instagram.

popularity Karen Ruiz not limited to Only the fansIt also stands out on other platforms such as Instagram and TikTok where I was surprised by the sensual dances that put a follower in a bind, only with a strange tune closely related to the influencer.

this time Karen Ruiz He continues to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in a costume that has left his followers more than surprising. With an orange, red, and light blue dress, the Angry showed off a wide neckline that accentuated her sweet figure and accentuated her sculpted silhouette.

As if that wasn’t enough Karen Ruiz He uploaded a video on his official account Instagram She gets dressed up and leaves little to the imagination of her followers. They have already added 7 million and it is increasing because the 21-year-old model is considered one of the queens of Only the fans.