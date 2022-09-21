These are the reasons why Fernando Colunga and William Levy hate each other

Fernando Colunga s William Levi They are two of the most popular actors in terms of TV soap this means. What we did not know is the rivalry between the actors which has been going on for several years, more specifically from 2007 when both actors worked on the series. “passion“.

It happens that both actors are alike William Levi How ColungaSometimes they stop playing some roles so they don’t cross paths on TV. It was not proven because neither of them confirmed that they had problems with the other, which is confirmed by rumors.

It is said in a world TV soap That rivalry started when Fernando Colunga s William Levi They worked together on a telenovela ”passionBut, according to El Universal, things did not go well between them, because their different personalities collided during the recordings.

It appears that according to reports that William Levi I’m late for telenovela recordings. This would be very annoying Fernando Colunga who was very meticulous and was the first to access the recordings, it was also discussed at some point that he would be bothered by the salary issue, apparently levy Earn much more money than Colunga.

Source: Twitter

As if all of this wasn’t enough Fernando Colunga He’d be annoyed – according to him – at the constant flirting he was going to have William levy With her companions in telenovela passion. Nothing has been confirmed at the moment but rumors suggest there is a rivalry when it comes to work TV soap. on the other side William Levi He said it Colunga He’s too old to play gritty roles.