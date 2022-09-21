September 21, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

These are the reasons why Fernando Colunga and William Levy hate each other

These are the reasons why Fernando Colunga and William Levy hate each other

Lane Skeldon September 21, 2022 2 min read

Fernando Colunga s William Levi They are two of the most popular actors in terms of TV soap this means. What we did not know is the rivalry between the actors which has been going on for several years, more specifically from 2007 when both actors worked on the series. “passion“.

It happens that both actors are alike William Levi How ColungaSometimes they stop playing some roles so they don’t cross paths on TV. It was not proven because neither of them confirmed that they had problems with the other, which is confirmed by rumors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Pique and his new girlfriend, closer than ever, were spotted at a romantic dinner in Paris

September 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Beautiful supermodel Karely Ruiz paralyzes networks with hot photos in a short mini dress

September 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

These are all the languages ​​that Belinda speaks

September 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

These are the reasons why Fernando Colunga and William Levy hate each other

September 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

The James Webb Telescope takes the first pictures of Mars

September 21, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

He left a $3,000 tip, changed his mind, and the restaurant made a tough decision

September 21, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Preventive medicine within reach of any application? Yes, it’s called a decoration (used by more than 2 million people)

September 21, 2022 Zera Pearson