Haitians vandalize the monument to founding father Jean-Jacques Dessalines

An unknown number of Haitians vandalized the monument of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the venerable independence leader and founding father of that country, which was erected in the Parc Monte de Mart, the largest in the center of the capital, Port-au-Prince, Only the day on which the 264th anniversary of his birth is celebrated.

This situation comes amid protests against the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and a relentless wave of attacks and looting of local and foreign property.

Campo Marte Park contains a number of statues of the founding fathers of Haiti, including statues Toussaint Louverture, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, Alexander Pétion, and Henri Christophe.

In this case, which some described as a verb ‘Desecration’, it has already targeted the culprit, Specifically to activists close to the political party Ayiti An Aksyon (AAA), to former Senator Yuri Latortue.

To celebrate Desssalines’ 264th birthday, a Day of cleaning the place of dysalin, It is located in the park, but followers of Ayiti An Aksyon reportedly covered the memorial in chaos.

With this gesture, these activists, who claim to express their frustration, are tainting and tainting the memory of the independence hero. Citizens strongly condemn this situation,” the digital newspaper “Haiti 24” wrote in facts that include the event.

Among other facts, the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training Reports that at least 20 public schools were vandalized during the protest movements that erupted in that country.

Affected educational facilities include those in the Artibonite, Northwest and Grand Anse departments.

All this became known during an evaluation meeting held in the presence of the Minister of National Education, Nasma Manigat, and the Director General of the Ministry, Miniol Jeon with department managers.

Of the 20 schools damaged by bandit attacks, 16 belong to the Artibonite department.