September 20, 2022

The great horror experienced by Eza Gonzalez during the earthquake in Mexico: video

Phyllis Ward September 20, 2022

Eiza Gonzalez shows her solidarity Kiss September 19 earthquakeBecause he shared on social networks the moment he felt it earth movementSo we show you minute by minute how he witnessed this moment that made our hearts beat.

CDMX this morning recalled the catastrophe we experienced during rPuebla earthquake 2017For five years, this is the day causation Which according to some speculation goes back to the “Law of Attraction”. The truth is that this moment our movement And so on The beautiful actress trusted.

Eza Gonzalez shares details of how she witnessed the tremor

Through her Instagram account, the celebrity shared a video in which she showed her reaction to this natural phenomenon. In the short clip it looked very frightenedHowever, he did not miss the opportunity Send good wishes to all his followers. “He was very strong, I hope All are good security “.

In addition to that too Record the movement of his wardrobe He heard the sound of furniture smashing. A very upsetting moment like the one we all recreate in our minds. We hope you find more calm And we all let’s settle down before this event.

