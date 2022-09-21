Preventive medicine within reach of any application? Yes, it’s called a decoration (used by more than 2 million people)

main job? easy! Preventing and predicting diseases. Besides the idea that prevention is the way not to contract with them, decor It was developed for this purpose: it not only improves and maintains health, but also allows people to extend their life span.





This application is responsible for digitizing and analyzing laboratory results, assessing the state of all body systems, providing personalized recommendations and displaying relevant content in a type of in-app blog. In addition, it allows you to personalize, according to your interests, the goal you want to achieve: lose weight, improve your sleep hours, eat better, etc.

If you want your medical history to be close at hand, the app allows you to upload it to access it in an easier and faster way. There are already more than 2 million people using the app, and it is downloaded by 100,000 new users every month.

Efficiency and ease of use are the main advantages we have achieved decor Be popular with users from all over the world. We are a great application to manage the health of the whole family; guarantee Dmitriy Zolov, COO from Ornament Health AG.

How it works? Through basic questions, a digital health profile is created. since then, decor It is responsible for analyzing and evaluating, indicating potential problems, making recommendations, providing expert advice on topics that may be of interest to users, etc.

We have always focused on being as personal as possible and avoiding medicine in our design philosophy. We want healthcare to become a daily habit, he says Anatoly Zinkov, Head of design department Ornament Health AG.





The app offers paid versions and offers different plans to users: 10 bucks 1 month (with full health tracking features), $50 Twelve months (with full health tracking features) and $95 Forever (full features plus unlimited access). If it catches your eye, you can get access to a free trial week to see if the app is of interest to you.