The Lord of the Skies 8: This is what Rafael Amaya’s currently unacknowledged daughter looks like | video

The resounding success ofLord of Heaven 8can cause the dark past of Raphael Amaya Back to the light, then continue to fight for Unrecognized daughter For the love of his father who is currently the star actor in the series Telemundo And That’s how it looks Currently the beautiful Imiri as shown on video.

supposed Unrecognized daughter It was the fruit of love between Raphael Amaya and Elizabeth Galvez, a model who was the ex-girlfriend of the protagonistLord of the Heavens 8′ Who goes by the name Yomairi Amaya and bears a striking resemblance to the actor from Telemundo.

Although the mother Raphael Amaya She denied the paternity of the actor, it is known that the girl lives in San Diego in the United States and that she never agreed to undergo a DNA test to stop being Unrecognized daughter Who is the actor, so doubts remain.

A few years ago, the program “Ventaneando” published a video about the investigation conducted by Ali Unrecognized daughter to Raphael Amayafrom That’s how it looks Currently as a woman because she is 27 years old and in her social networks she shows that she lives life to the fullest.

mother Unrecognized daughter actor Telemundo acknowledged in the interview video that Raphael Amaya He is a good man and we hope he opens his heart to Lemiri who wants to live with his famous father.

I know that he is always a very noble person, that he always was, and the love of a son is unconditional, that he opens his arms to his daughter, that his daughter loves him, loves him unconditionally.

We’ll have to wait and see if it is Raphael Amaya In this new phase of his life, he is recovering and enjoying successLord of the Heavens 8′ Far from being addictive, it finally makes me able to identify to what is assumed girl Alimiri is definitely proud of her father change.