“Stranger Things” actress Grace Van Dien says she turned down jobs because of sexual harassment

(CNN) – ‘Stranger Things’ star Grace Van Dien says she turned down acting roles after she was sexually harassed on set.

The 26-year-old actress, best known for playing cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham on the Netflix sci-fi drama, addressed her decision to be more eclectic this week during a live stream on Twitch, saying, “The most recent projects I’ve worked on I haven’t had the best experiences with.” Some of the people I had to work with.”

Van Dien went on to recount one incident in particular, where he was allegedly proposed to the group by an anonymous film producer.

“One of the last films I did, one of the producers… asked me to choose a girl he was sleeping with and then asked me to do a threesome with them,” said Van Dien. “So… this is my boss. And then I didn’t and I cried and was so upset.”

Van Dien shared that he’s focused on streaming at the moment because he gets to choose who he hangs out with, and who he talks to.

This Thursday, Van Dien tweeted that his career priorities are changing.

“As I get older, my work priorities change,” he told his 231,000 followers Twitter. “I am waiting for the right project / right people to work with”

“It’s good to feel calm,” she added.

CNN has contacted Van Dien’s representatives for further comment.

Before landing her role in Stranger Things, Van Dien, who is the daughter of “Starship Troopers” actor Casper Van Dien, appeared in TV shows like “The Village” and “Greenhouse Academy.” His film credits include “V for Vengeance” and “What Comes Around”.

Van Dien, who regularly streams games like “Fortnite” and “Overwatch” on Twitch under the username @BlueFille, has 293,000 followers on the platform.