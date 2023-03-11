These are the things that are forbidden at the Karol G – Metro Puerto Rico concert

Colombian singer concert Carol J. in it Hiram Bithorn Stadium Just hours away from starting when thousands of fans are in an area King of the herd.

Upon entering the first check-in point, a sign appears alerting attendees of what items are not allowed into the concert.

The entire stage is set to introduce the Colombian singer Carol J. in it Hiram Bithorn Stadium End of this week.

Today Event Production announced that the stadium doors will open at 4:00 pm..

Similar to the other music events that have been held on the island over the past few months, there will also be booths showcasing the sponsors displaying their merchandise on the pitch.

Tomorrow will be beautiful

Presentation in Puerto Rico is the first time that Carol J. She will perform songs from the album “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful”. However, the singer comes from the American tour “Love Tour $ Tour” which ended by October 2022.

Likewise, Carol G announced during his latest tour that the only concert he will be performing in 2023 is the Puerto Rican concert.

“It turns out I’m not going to tour or tour the other year, I’ve already decided,” he said on stage.

His staff announced that apart from translating new songs, he will also be touring his greatest hits, so it will be a different concert than before.

The dress to be worn

It has become a huge trend for artists to create a certain type of dress for their concerts. It’s not about anything strict, but artists like Jowell, Randy, Wisin, and Yandel report that attendees should wear comfortable shoes to dance to their presentations.

Carol G has not been left out of communication. This week he posted on his social networks that he wants people to wear “good chembitas”.

“Dress PR: swimwear, party, colors, glitter, tennis,” he said.

It is important to remember that the concert is outdoors and designed to get the crowd dancing. Also, if you are in the arena or VIP, it is turned off.