The Integra Tec de NCG team goes to the National Basic Sciences

New big homes. – The Technical Superior Institute of Nuevo Casas Grandes (ITSNCG) participated in a protocol ceremony between the team of advisory teachers and the Organizing Committee of the National Student Event of Basic Sciences (ENECB) 2023 on its local stage.

The Director of Tecnológico, Jesús Peña Galaz, noted that this event is one of the most important at the academic level of the Tecnológico Nacional de México, which involves the participation of 248 institutions of the TecNM system in two fields of knowledge: basic sciences and economic sciences.

In response to the call by which the entire student community of Federal and Decentralized Institutes of Technology is induced to participate in the National Student Event for Basic Sciences, ITSNCG teacher advisors prepare themselves by designing appropriate strategies that allow training of young people willing to participate in the event.

The purpose is to recognize and encourage through a holistic approach, effort, ability, and preparation of the student community, in developing competencies in Basic Sciences (CB]Economic and Management Sciences (CEA), to apply them from an interdisciplinary perspective in their proposed solutions to the problems posed by them, Peña Galaz emphasized. challenges.

He stressed that the event represents a turning point to show the talents and capabilities of the students, in addition to that it shows the commitment, excellence and professionalism of the college responsible for guiding and guiding young people in such an important competition.

In the end, he thanked the Organizing Committee for the work they have done in planning and logistics for the activities that allow the students to gain the appropriate knowledge to perform safely during the challenges of the competition.