The Houston Astros offered their lineup, and Yordan Alvarez arrived

Houston Astros And Citizens of Washington They face each other in Spring training. Stadium on Tuesday, February 27th West Palm Beach Cacti Park He will host the meeting.

Houston Astros They arrived with a record of one win and three losses. Champions of American League Western Division They have collected three straight defeats. In those challenges they only recorded one race between them all. On Sunday they fell in a double match with St. Louis Cardinals And New York Mets. On Monday they were left without scoring a goal Detroit Tigers.

from your side Citizens of Washington This started Spring training By winning his first three shows. The editorial will be for the capitalists Zach Davies. Right came to the heroes World Championship 2019 After a disastrous campaign from the Fund.

Within Houston Astros He will do so with one of those who will definitely be part of the rotation during the season. Mexican Jose Urquidi will appear for the first time in Spring training.

Another who made his debut against Citizens He is Yordan Alvarez. he Baseball Cuban is the party's big attraction, at least at first.

in it Spring training 2023 Participated in two matches. There he had two hits in seven at-bats, including a double. In addition, he led a career. Another VIP in the lineup this afternoon Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Jose Abreu And Kyle TuckerFor example but not limited to.

The Houston Astros lineup with Yordan Alvarez in a spring training game against the Washington Nationals

Jose Altuve 2b

Yordan Alvarez D

Alex Bregman 3B

Kyle Tucker RF

Jose Abreu 1b

Yanner Diaz J

Jeremy Pena SS

Corey Golex LF

Mauricio Dupont CF

Washington Nationals lineup vs. Houston Astros

Lynn Thomas D

Edelmaro Vargas SS

James Wood RF

Joey Meneses 1b

Aluminum jake 3B

Dylan Cruz CF

Riley Adams

Robert Hassell III LF

Trey Lipscomb 2B

