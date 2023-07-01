“The Hotel Cipriani in Venice is the best in the world according to the experts’ list” | daily menu

Hotel Cipriani in Venice is a hotel the best hotel establishment in the world, According to Liste, a rating that was initially created by experts to rate restaurants.

The new ranking, published Thursday, gives the coequal second place to The Peninsula in Chicago, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, in Mexico, and Cheval Blanc on San Bartolomé Island, in the Caribbean.

Cipriani Hotel It opened its doors in 1958 It soon became a meeting place for international jets, on Giudecca Island, a five-minute boat ride from Piazza San Marco.

“It is a mythical place that everyone knows without ever stepping foot in it, because Appears in many moviessaid Jörg Zyberek, co-founder and editor-in-chief of La Liste.

The Italian hotel “unanimously” prevailed, with a note 99.75 out of 100based on ratings by specialty publications and clients.

La Liste group emerged in 2015 as a reaction to the success of the Top 50 Restaurants, which in turn is an international ranking of Anglo-Saxon origin that arose in response to French dominance in the field.

Liste has used the content of more than 300 travel guides and customer ratings and reviews to select the world’s top 1,000 hotels, from a total of more than 5,000 establishments in 20 countries.

The United States dominates this hotel classification, While Latin America and Spain are present with many excellent establishments, such as One & Only Pamilia, in Mexico (No. 23) and Hotel Marbella Club (No. 26) in Andalusia.