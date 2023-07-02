Make your own spicy shamwi paste to cover apples and other fruits

the The apple is covered with chamois It is a perfect dessert for kids and adults alike hot And its refreshing center is fruit It’s perfect for any time of the day and what’s even better if you set it up in it a houseSo we will teach you how to prepare a recipe Chamoy dough that covers apples, so you always have this on hand sweet Traditional whenever you want.

Since we will teach you how to do a stretch Chamoy dough Right from the start, you’ll be able to apply it to any variety of this fruit that you have at home or even similar fruits that you like, for example grapesAnd Strawberryor pears or slices orangeIn addition to apples. To make it we just need tamarindsugar, chili powder And Chamoy sauceYou can buy this at any supermarket or make your own local With the recipe that we leave you with in this link.

Related news

Shamwy apple paste

ingredients

300 grams of chili powder

1/2 cup chamoy sauce

1/2 cup of tamarind

1/2 cup of sugar

Procedure

Put the tamarind paste, sugar and chamoy sauce in a saucepan

Heat over medium heat and cook, without stopping to move, until everything is incorporated

When you have a uniform mixture, add the chili powder and continue to cook without stopping to move.

Once the sauce has turned into a paste that flakes easily, remove it from the pot.

When it has the right consistency, spread it out and let it cool completely.

You can use this puree with any kind of apple you have on hand. Photo: Pixabay/955169

Once you get the file macaroni Cool you can work it out and stretch it until you reach the thickness needed to cover it apples or any other country fruit that you want, keep in mind that to do it right, your apples must be very dry, Wash them And purify them Then dry them completely with an absorbent cloth. Once you’re ready, you can place your Wooden stick In apples and cover with pasta Chamoy to taste.

Related news