Elon Musk announces daily limits for reading tweets” | Listín Diario

Entrepreneur Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, said on Saturday that the social network had imposed temporary restrictions on reading tweets (posts) to avoid “extreme levels of data mining and system manipulation.”

As stated in his account, verified accounts will be able to read a “maximum of 6,000 posts (tweet) per day”, while unverified accounts will only be able to read 600 posts, and “new unverified accounts” Even less than 300.

The announcement does not specify whether the daily tweet count applies to selecting specific posts or includes all posts shown by, for example, scrolling down the home screen timeline, browsing topics, or reviewing tweet replies.

On the same Saturday, two hours before Musk revealed these limits, thousands of users reported problems accessing the social network on the Downdetector monitoring page, and they appear to have persisted, albeit to a lesser extent, after the announcement.

On the same social network, some affected people today indicated that the app gave them the following error messages: “Limit exceeded” and “Cannot view tweets.”

On Friday, specialized media indicated that Twitter closed its content, including tweets, topics, and personal files, to visitors who do not have an account, and who receive a message asking them to register or enter their credentials.

In this regard, Musk said that he responded to a tweet in which he asked whether it was a technical problem, explaining that it was a “temporary emergency measure” and hinting, as is the case today, about “data plundering”, as the Verge portal collects.

He also brought up the issue in response to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who was complaining about “paywalls” in places online, including Twitter.

he told Sweeney, with whom he shared a discussion of “ideas” on how to fix the problem.