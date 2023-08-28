Launches an online sales platform to Cuba for trucks, motorcycles, cars and more

The portal also published Diario de Cuba, Catabolic Company, Cuban American Hugo Cancio one of the businessmen most closely associated with the Cuban regime’s leadership, launched a campaign Online store for the sale of trucks, motorcycles, agricultural and construction equipment Announced in early August As well as cars and minibuses that It started last May .

Cancio’s business, growing from License from the US Department of Commerce intends to “facilitate the relationship with its customers” by launching “a A new web platform dedicated exclusively to the sale of this equipment published by Digital Media in Cuba also owned by the businessman.

The website lists the store with Detailed catalog of offered equipment and their prices .

the Truck prices for sale range from $36,000 to $62,000 ; a 56-seater bus, priced at $72,300; Car prices range from $16,800 for the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze to more than $47,000 for the 2023 Toyota Highlander L.

The supply of agricultural technology is deficient in agriculture such as Cuba, which has a very low level of technology , includes a wide range of harvesting equipment (cutters and shredders, hay and forage equipment, and seeders), as well as sprayers and applicators; farming tools; front loaders; farmers. chippers; harvesters. carriers; tipping trailers; electric fences; irrigation systems; plows. and even farm apparel and farm equipment parts and accessories, among a wide range.

The platform also provides group contacts in Havana or Miami for those wishing to make prior appointments as well as information about the costs associated with the export-import operation, in accordance with the regulations of the Cuban Government, published in Official Gazette No. 16 Extraordinary of February 22, 2023.

Screenshot 08-26-2023 at 10.47.54pm.png

Once the terms of the transaction have been negotiated between Katapulk and the buyer, Payments will be made in dollars to Katapulk bank account. Payments corresponding to Cuban importing companies’ commissions, customs duties, etc. in MLC and Cuban pesos are made directly to these entities.

We offer the forms of administration that exist today in Cuba the possibility of acquiring specialized equipment for their activities. All this will positively contribute to their growth and productivity. “They are two major sectors of the economy, and we want to participate in them in this way,” Hugo Cancio said this month when announcing the expansion of his car import business.

Catabolic has become Cuba’s leading marketing company, wielding far more power than most state corporations.

The company undertakes wholesale and retail sale and distribution of food products, which it does through the online store of the same name; has a travel agency to Cuba; Manages phone recharges, as well as immigration procedures for Cubans and Americans in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Cuban government never ceases to complain that the deprivation suffered by its citizens is due to the “blockade” it imposes on its neighbor to the north.