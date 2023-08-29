Light Dinner: Prepare a healthy lettuce taco with chicken salad in minutes

The self-respecting Mexican can enjoy some good tacos at any time of the day. Although this phrase perfectly defines our definition, in reality tacos are not quite like that correct And if weight loss is what you’re looking for, this wouldn’t be one of the best options, or at least not until now that we have more to offer Rich based on lettuce leaves and chicken.

Why chicken?

he chick It has been recognized as one of the best protein over the years. Being one of the types of meat that has a very low calorie index, it is ideal to be enjoyed anywhere. Recipe type Due to its high fiber content, chicken is an ideal choice to enjoy dinner.

advice

to Cooking chicken breast We advise you to put water in a pot and bring it to a boil. When ready add it very carefully breast and a little salt. Let it cook over medium-low heat for 20 minutes, then remove. After the time has passed, we remove it and cut it.