When will Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 be released on Android? Good news for fans

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 is one of the most downloaded games due to the high expectations generated by the next release from MOB Entertainment.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 can now be played on Android devices, but it is not safe.

It is now possible to play Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 from the Store Play Store on Google. But before downloading it, it is important to take into consideration the risks that installing this application on your cell phone may bring. The Survival Horror video game continues to grow in number of users.

There’s good news if you want to download Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, because when we get in Google Play Store We can find the third title of this horror saga available now, and this will be great news for fans of the video game developed by it Mob for entertainmentBut before we get overwhelmed with emotion, it’s important to know the following.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3: Why installation is dangerous on Android

Copy Poppy Play Chapter 3 Available in the Google Play Store is an application created by A3 Home Studio. You can find it by logging in this linkbut downloading it is not completely safe and we will explain why.

Although it is true that the application Poppy Play Chapter 3 from google free, It’s not official; That’s by saying, Not under license from MOB Entertainment, the company behind the entire suspense saga. This version is a version created by independent developers.

The A3 Home Studio page states that it already has over 5 million downloads and would confirm its resounding success, but frankly it is something we do not recommend downloading because its origin is unknown. This game also does not follow the official story or mechanics of Mob Entertainment. Currently, the company has not revealed an official date for you to be able to enjoy the original version of Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 on mobile phones.

When was Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 released on PC?

The third chapter of the MOB Entertainment game was officially released on January 30, 2024 on Steam. It is expected to soon be announced for mobile play ahead of the premiere of Poppy Playtime Chapter 4, which will arrive in 2025.