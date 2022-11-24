The heart of Bad Bunny celebrates the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York

Although the Puerto Rican star of urban music, bad bunnyimmersed in the final leg of his successful world tour “The most important tour in the world”The interpreter of “Tití me pregunta” and winner of two American Music Awards last Sunday managed to be in more than one venue at the same time.

The whole world witnessed the above the day after the world “San Benito “will move through the streets this morning New York in imitation Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The attractive and colorful rubber vehicle arrived in the heart-shaped Big Apple, the heroine of the cover of her latest studio album, Summer Without You.

Although, at the moment, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio is preparing to give his concert in San Jose, Costa RicaBad Bunny in The City That Never Sleeps. In this way, the massive heart garnered the most attention at the celebration, just as Interpreter did this week when he was named Album of the Year by the prestigious . Time Magazine.

The huge inflatable was tested yesterday as part of preparations for the event broadcast on television around the world every Thanksgiving morning, through which the popular American department store chain opens the Christmas season.

It is estimated that each inflatable parades at this station are done at a cost of at least $510,000. It should be remembered that in 2018, Bad Bunny personally participated in Macy’s Parade.

El Nuevo Día has learned that the heart balloon’s debut is being made as part of a campaign to launch a new tennis shoe that the Puerto Rican artist will be launching with the company. Adidas.

This past August, Bad Bunny released his blue sneakers, in partnership with Adidas. (supplied)

Last August, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, real name of the artist from Vegabajón, released his second collaboration with Adidas, a sky blue tennis shoe, inspired by Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny with the pink sneakers he launched with Adidas in 2021. (supplied)

Bad Bunny is preparing to conclude a 2022 full of unique achievements such as his successful world concert tour with which he filled the largest stadiums in the United States and which will close on December 9th and 10th at Estadio Azteca, which is considered the largest in football. In the world.

Likewise, his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” achieved sales records, so much so that Bad Bunny was named Artist of the Year before Apple Music.