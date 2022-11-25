The unexpected photos for which William Levy was accused of being “old and fat”

American actor and actress of Cuban descent, William Levi, known for his breathtaking beauty and natural charm which makes him fall in love with all his fans. However, the actor who has apparently resumed their relationship Elizabeth Gutierrez He was accused of looking old and unkempt at social networks After some recent photos appeared.

father of children Elizabeth Gutierrez He started his career as a soap opera actor in Miami for the Spanish network Univision. She was William Levi She first appeared in “Olvidarte Nunca”, and is currently very popular in social networks Where he has a large number of followers.

The artist had his first leading role in Cuidado con el ángel; telenovela with which it broke records for American audiences in 2008, William Levi He made his debut in the movie “Retazos de vida” and the following year starred with Jacqueline Bracamontes in the TV series “Sortilegio”.

Undoubtedly, the beauty of her boyfriend Elizabeth Gutierrez This is what made him stand out among other artists, which is why in 2010 he was the image of “Dolce & Gabbana” when he starred in their advertising campaign. In addition, in the same year, an advertising calendar with photos of William Levi. Cuban is so charmed that there is no published photo of him social networks This is not full of flattery, and even propositions that would make more than one blush.

Source: William Levy’s Instagram

Currently William Levi She is 51 years old and still maintains her model charm. However, someone believes that her boyfriend Elizabeth Gutierrez Looks older. It’s all because some pictures are starting to spread in social networks According to netizens, the old, overweight actor appears to be wearing jeans and boots. Some comments were as follows:William Stop eating, you are already too fat.”; “Life takes its toll, William Levi I’m starting to get old” and “my mom is crying to see William Levi Fat”.