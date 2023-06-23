June 24, 2023

The health sciences sector is gaining weight in Oviedo awaiting the future vital health center in La Vega

Saturday, June 24, 2023 01:35

There are several key elements in Oviedo’s race to become the vital health capital of northern Spain. Health R + D + i in Oviedo has been translated into the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA), the Principal Health Research Institute (ISPA), the Principality Foundation for Biohealth Research and Innovation (Finba), the Health Sciences Incubation (Vivarium), the University of Oviedo, the Institute Carbon Science and Technology (Incar) and, soon, the Institute of Dairy Products of Asturias (IPLA) – two CSICs -. But they won’t be the only ones. The transformation project for the old La Vega arms factory maintains a very important health science chapter.

The La Vega Agreement, which has not yet been approved and whose document of intent was signed in Madrid a year ago by the Minister of Defense, the President of the Principality and the Mayor of Oviedo, will entail the demolition of the walls of the old factory building and its integration with the city. In addition to the residential part – the central government submitted that the Ministry of Defense will transfer part of the land to the Ministry of Transport for the construction of a thousand public apartments – and the proposal of the city council for the greater part of the interior area, the Principality will participate in the development of the land through acquisition – for between 4 and 4.5 million euros – From the warehouse of Ildefonso Sánchez del Río Cañones, where a new pole of companies linked to the biohealth sector will be built.

An initiative The Oviedo Chamber of Commerce has been working together with the regional government’s Ministry of Science for the past few months. The goal is to populate La Vega with high-tech companies.

