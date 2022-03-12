The harsh criticism received by Ricky Martin for his last concert in Mexico

In the last months of last year, Ricky Martin Movement tour dates confirmed in Mexico. But after his first concert at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, the reaction of fans was not as expected and attacked the Puerto Rican artist via social networks. “Nita doesn’t see anything with those small screens, in such a big place and that was in general. Improving Foro Sol.”

Complaints about Ricky Martin They happened on TikTok and kept going with messages like “I was there in the stands at your concert, I don’t know if you remember me, but hey, I was a little disappointed with your show because you started with Livin’ la vida loca, but in English and here in Mexico, ok They only gave us English in high school.”

Comments in various publications did not take long to appear and many netizens laughed at the situation, emphasizing the lack of continuity of the show. Ricky Martin: “I was disappointed that it lasted about 1:30”, “3 years waiting for the party and it lasted so little”, “It lacked another ten pesos for the concert”, were some of the references.

The show must go on and on March 10, the Puerto Rican went to Nuevo Leon to perform at the Monterrey Arena. While two days later he stepped on the stage of the Arena VFG in Guadalajara. Then on March 16, Ricky Martin The Veracruz fans who meet on the baseball field will be delighted.

It’s not all bad news, as it was confirmed that since this tour was in 2020 and had to be suspended due to Covid-19, tickets were pre-purchased to see a pair Jwan Yusef They will be valid for the dates detailed above.