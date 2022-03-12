March 12, 2022

#SwiftTok: Taylor Swift opened her account on TikTok and in the first hours broke it with this video, which has already garnered 10 million views

The harsh criticism received by Ricky Martin for his last concert in Mexico

Lane Skeldon March 12, 2022 2 min read

In the last months of last year, Ricky Martin Movement tour dates confirmed in Mexico. But after his first concert at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, the reaction of fans was not as expected and attacked the Puerto Rican artist via social networks. “Nita doesn’t see anything with those small screens, in such a big place and that was in general. Improving Foro Sol.”

Complaints about Ricky Martin They happened on TikTok and kept going with messages like “I was there in the stands at your concert, I don’t know if you remember me, but hey, I was a little disappointed with your show because you started with Livin’ la vida loca, but in English and here in Mexico, ok They only gave us English in high school.”

