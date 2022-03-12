cruel! Big E breaks his neck in a violent confrontation with WWE | Video

Midtime Opening

The terrible picture was the one that wrestling fans saw in WWEthen in the function Smackdown the fighter big He suffered a chilling injury that would keep him out of the ring indefinitely.

was in a clash between New Day, The faction that makes up Ettore Ewen (The real name of big) And the Kofi Kingstonthe pair is formed by seamus And the Holland Ridgewhich has a hero WWE He suffered a broken neck.

suplex was performed by Dutch ended with big impact on the head on the floor, remaining idle; The 36-year-old fighter was unable to continue the competition.

A prayer for Big E. This was terrifying to see! I hope he is fine???? The match ended shortly after and Pat McAfee looked legitimately terrified pic.twitter.com/dGpb7mkJKx – Kiara J (@kiaraa_tweets_) 12 March 2022

behind this, Seamus and the Netherlandssupported by Butchthey hit KingstonWhile big He had to be carried on a stretcher from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

He gave a message to the fans

Shortly after he was taken to the hospital, big He took the time to post a video explaining that at the moment he has not lost his mobility, showing him with a movement of his hand, but he confirmed it. His neck is broken.

“I can’t thank all the people enough for their concern, it’s heartwarming. I can move all my fingers-Can you see it? It’s good, it’s always a good thing… but unfortunately They told me my neck was broken. Thanks again, don’t worry, I’ll be fine,” he said.