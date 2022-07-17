The Government of Castilla-La Mancha will pool research talents at IDISCAM to advance research in the health sciences

The regional government will pool the research talents of Castilla-La Mancha into an institution, the Castilla-La Mancha Institute for Health Research (IDISCAM), to advance research in the health sciences.

Under the direction of Dr. Vicenz Martinez, the goal of IDISCAM is to favor researchers who are already incorporated and, on the other hand, to make the work as easy as possible for those professionals who wish to investigate or who are beginning their research, attending to demands and needs.

Martinez explained that for this “we will work in a digital network in which we integrate the members they want to be, and from a central point, but not the only one, we will provide advice and services in different aspects, from research methodology, statistics and translation into English scientifically and in what the researchers require”.

Likewise, “we will also develop a training plan for young researchers that will motivate them to investigate, help them with methodology and materials, and meet their training requirements,” the IDISCAM Director added.

For Martínez, “The region has great research talent, but it, like its population, is scattered, so we understand that the digital network is the best tool to unite and harmonize our researchers, who are in different fields, such as basic research and clinic, in emergency or primary care.”

On the other hand, Dr. Martinez expressed “We will take a strong and close core so that IDISCAM can be accredited by the Carlos III Health Institute. This will give us the level that Castilla-La Mancha deserves and corresponds to, something that we have to earn with the advantages and conditions that the Institute demands. With this Basic accreditation, all other research nodes that want to be members of IDISCAM will benefit.”

Interdependence among researchers is essential for this. “The benefits of future accreditation of researchers and isolated youth and training within this attempt to integrate all the research talents at Castilla-La Mancha, will allow us to foster new procedures that will emerge from the interconnection between healthcare professionals and primary researchers,” Martinez stated.

“There may be researchers at the moment working on similar or complementary things and they don’t know about it, which is why it’s so important to know what we’re doing,” the IDISCAM director stated.

For Dr. Martinez, “Research must address all aspects that can affect a citizen, from preventive medicine, to acute episodes operated on in the hospital, chronic seizures treated in primary care, and social and health issues or palliative care.”

And all this not only by doctors, but also by nursing, which will be another mainstay of research. Ultimately, we want it to benefit the citizen our system protects, and the best way to protect them is to investigate matters that matter to them. Martinez highlighted that today’s research is tomorrow’s medicine.

The role of universities

The University of Castilla-La Mancha and the University of Alcalá de Henares are part of IDISCAM. Both institutions are strong research centers with specialists, many of whom also work in SESCAM, therefore, this agreement with universities and SESCAM will allow researchers to work together and in an integrated manner for the benefit of Castilla-La Mancha health.

“I am very excited to be the origin of IDISCAM and to guide it as much as possible, in line with the Ministry of Health of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha and its advisor, Jesús Fernández Sanz, who thanks to his commitment and will it be possible to implement this”, defined Dr. Martinez.

“After many years of fighting, IDISCAM is finally becoming a reality and this is a historic event that a lot of people have been involved in to achieve. For me, this means a challenge of improving the system through research, as it has been clearly demonstrated that the health institutions doing research are much better, and their quality I am getting more and more excited about everything that involves improving the system. IDISCAM already has a present and will have a great future,” concluded the Director of the Castilla-La Mancha Health Research Institute.